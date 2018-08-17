Booking a flight is a tricky procedure. While you could just pull up any website, enter your desired dates and destination, and pick whichever flight looks best, you wouldn’t have a very wallet-friendly trip. There are already so many other travel expenses to worry about, such as booking your hotel and buying the latest travel accessories and tickets to any events, attractions, and top museums at your destination.

Tips and Tricks to Land Cheap Flights Gallery

You may already be familiar with some common tricks of the trade, such as flying at odd hours or on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which are generally the cheapest days to book a flight. However, there are quite a few other hacks for saving a buck or two (or a few hundred) that the average traveler isn’t aware of. To help you save as much as possible on airfare, we’ve compiled some of the best tips in one place. Some may be a bit unconventional, but they’re all fantastic tips and tricks for landing cheap flights.

Matt Sulem contributed to this article.