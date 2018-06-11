An island vacation is often the best vacation, precisely because the manner in which islands are often cut off from the mainland really gives off that vibe of being a world away from home. While your island bucket list is probably filled with gorgeous and popular destinations filled with award-winning all-inclusive resorts, Michelin-starred restaurants, and world-class beaches, sometimes it’s good to just focus on the kind of island that really can take you away from modern-day life.

Tiny Islands Where You Can Step Back in Time Gallery

The smaller the island, the less it tends to have been a focus for modern development and the tourist hordes. As a result, we’ve found that the natural beauty or historic buildings — churches, mansions, castles, homes — of such islands are relatively well-preserved. Land cheap tickets to a relatively unknown and tiny destination and chances are you’ve landed yourself a getaway with an old-school vibe, free of modern trappings such as constant Wi-Fi connectivity, crowded (and high-stress) tourist trap restaurants, and sometimes even automobiles. For a truly relaxing vacation where you can unplug and unwind without all the noise and crowds of other more popular destinations, consider a trip to one of these tiny islands where you can step back in time.