Relive the Roaring '20s in This Dallas Mansion Turned Boutique Hotel

Let’s explore a Dallas icon. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek was built as a private residential estate in the 1920s and became the epicenter of the city’s high society, hosting the best parties. President Franklin D. Roosevelt stayed there and Tennessee Williams hung out here. Today, this hotel is the birthplace of the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts global luxury collection and blends heritage with modern amenities. The original owners traveled through Europe, accompanied by their architect, to source décor and inspiration and the property retains an intimate ambiance with sixteenth-century Italian Renaissance style and rich European architecture. Guest rooms and suites offer sophisticated décor and private balconies framed by French doors. The service is impeccable and the staff cannot do enough to make your stay pleasurable. It is a world-class luxury experience.

Upon entering the hotel, the first thing you encounter is a stunning floral arrangement within a 32-foot-high marble rotunda. The staff changes the arrangement regularly, and it is jaw-dropping every time. The hotel lobby is beautifully decorated with art, oversized sofas, comfy chairs, and a fireplace, collectively it invites you to sit for a moment.



Courtesy Lobby flowers

The Mansion Restaurant

Beautiful views and great food – who could ask for more? Enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch in the veranda with large windows and high ceilings or on the elegant terrace with superb views of Dallas. The Mansion Restaurant has been a local favorite dining spot for more than 35 years. If the locals love it, you know it’s good. The cuisine is contemporary American with subtle global influences. Ingredients are locally sourced seasonally, and all dietary needs and preferences are accommodated deliciously.

Breakfast

A breakfast must-try is the Mansion “Sense” breakfast of an avocado basil smoothie, chia seed porridge, whole grain toast, almond butter, and green tea. For something heartier, try the Texas breakfast of two farm fresh eggs, bacon buttermilk biscuit, redeye gravy, jalapeno sausage, hash browns, peach raspberry smoothie, and coffee.

Lunch

I love salads, and for lunch the Mansion Caesar salad is a winner with romaine lettuce, crostini crouton, parmesan shards. Add roasted chicken breast, sautéed shrimp, or Scottish salmon for a scrumptious protein boost. If you are craving a sandwich, try the turkey club with gruyere, bacon, avocado, bacon aioli on sourdough with house chips.

Dinner

In the evening, the Mansion Restaurant offers inventive cuisine and extensive vegetarian options. Some favorite dishes are diver scallops with coconut curry, bok choy, and forbidden rice; and Wagyu sirloin with bacon fondant potato, trumpet mushrooms and asparagus. Vegetarian dishes like the kabocha squash bisque with orange, coconut, and squash “bacon” are sure to please. But, don’t ditch dessert. The trio of seasonal house-made sorbets is amazing and so is the cinnamon crème brûlée.

The Mansion Bar

Of all the lounges in all the world, you should walk into this one. Dark, dreamy, and deluxe are what come to mind when thinking of this lively gathering place. The leather chairs, dim lighting, upscale décor, and ambiance evokes the feeling of a swanky, elite private club. Sip on fabulous craft cocktails like the Texas margarita, Mansion Manhattan, and the famous Mansion gin and tonic, with house-made tonic. Local musicians share their talents on an intimate stage every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings playing everything from American pop to soulful piano to classic rock. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Take a walk

An added bonus to staying at the Mansion, as the Dallasites call it, is the Katy Trail located across the street. It is the premier destination for jogging, biking, skating, and walking in the city. The Katy Trail was once an abandoned railroad line and is now a beautiful, scenic trail with well-maintained paths. Guests who enjoy some outdoor physical activity just walk out the front door, cross the street and off you go.