Summer may still be months away, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be on your mind. Because it’s the most popular time of the year for vacation, traveling in the summer can mean hiked prices and busy airports. That’s more than enough stress already, so we advise that you consider planning your summer getaway starting now.

One of the top mistakes people make when planning their summer travel is not doing it ahead of time. Take advantage of great deals on airfare and hotel rooms, as well as extra time to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth once you do leave for your trip. Summer is the best time to relax, and we can assure you that taking care of your summer plans early will take care of a lot of stressors so you won’t have to deal with them later. You don’t want to be stuck scouring the internet for last-minute summer deals, so take our advice and consider these reasons you should plan your summer vacation now.