Earth is home to some truly remarkable views. You know of the destinations everyone has seen before — Niagara Falls, for example, or the Great Barrier Reef. Photos of these natural marvels make their way into history books, motivational posters, and computer backgrounds regularly. But there are hundreds of other wondrous destinations you’ve probably never even imagined possible.

Natural Wonders You Have to See to Believe Gallery

The natural wonders featured on this list are unique treasures from across the world. You’re guaranteed to find at least one destination on this list that’s beyond even the most colorful corners of your imagination. Some of them appear like scenes from outer space or a green-screened movie — it hardly seems possible that these could exist on Earth!

A few of these destinations are extremely exclusive, only allowing select numbers of tourists to pass through. Others require a rite of passage for admission — a perilous hike, for instance, or a lengthy boat ride on a terrifyingly tiny vessel.

But no matter the trials required to access these scenes, it’s worth it — the natural wonders on this list are too stunning to believe.