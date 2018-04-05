When people think of any state they tend to think of certain iconic landmarks — those monuments, buildings, art installations, museums, parks, and parts of town that stand out in a state and set it apart from everywhere else in the U.S. After all, there’s only one place in America with a lovably flawed Liberty Bell and only one spot with a subtly magnificent sculpture called "The Bean.” More Travel Stories The Ultimate Disney Rides Bucket List

Geneva to Zermatt: Experiencing Two Sides of Switzerland

12 Travel Accessories You Didn’t Know You Needed

Some landmarks are in cities and some are in wide open spaces. Many of these landmarks are as old as the United States itself, and some are even older. All of them welcome visitors and tourists, including New York’s Statue of Liberty, Missouri’s Gateway Arch, and New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns.

THE MOST ICONIC LANDMARK IN EVERY STATE GALLERY

Whether you’re visiting these landmarks for the first time or the 50th, you will surely be impressed by these iconic places, statues, and parks that you have seen on postcards and in history books across America. Click here to see the most iconic landmark by state.