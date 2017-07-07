'Man v. Food' Filming New Season in Chicago

“Man v. Food" host Casey Webb and his crew arrived in Chicago Thursday as the Travel Channel announced a reboot of the epic eats show.

"Man v. Food" is set to premiere 8 p.m. Aug. 7. Webb, who takes over the role previously held by Adam Richman, and his team posted from various spots in Chicago Thursday including Millennium Park and Navy Pier.

Permits from the city's online database show Webb is expected to visit Pequod's Pizza in Lincoln Park, the Silver Palm in River West and the West Egg Cafe in Streeterville. This is a pretty good week for Pequod's, as the pizzeria was featured on Thursday's episode of "Married at First Sight" on the Lifetime network.

