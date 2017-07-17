London’s Famed Landmark Hotel Showcases Renovated Digs and Classic British Fare

Over the past two decades that I have been traveling to London, I’ve noticed quite a change in the London food scene. The Landmark Hotel, a Leading Hotel of the World Property, has been an iconic staple, well known to all as a place to find both fabulous lodging and delicious fare, particularly for meals like afternoon tea.

Most recently, the property has undergone renovations, with newly decorated rooms designed by Alex Kravetz, to update their 300 stylish suites and guest rooms and have been innovating their food and beverage programming to satisfy demanding, ever-changing palates of their guests.

Upon entering the property, guests will arrive in the main lobby, decorated with freshly cut flowers. You will encounter beautiful Victorian-style columns, reminiscent of how the property looked back in 1889 at its inception, with a few luxurious updates, of course. Also located within the lobby is the Winter Garden, dressed with orchards and palms, where guests and patrons alike can dine.



Landmark Hotel

Gary Klaner, who in keeping with his tradition of serving contemporary British fare, creates dishes like

braised lamb shoulder with roasted artichoke and tender stem broccoli,

The Winter Garden — a bona fide glass atrium — serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea in an open-air setting. At the helm of the kitchen is executive chefEnglish asparagus soup topped with a poached quail egg—a dish that is inherently vegan without the poached egg accompaniment—and main dishes like a whole pan seared dover sole with brown shrimps and caper nut butter.

Afternoon tea is a highlight of the property and is served afternoon daily with a range of specialty sweet treats like delicious sandwiches, French pastries and freshly baked scones. For those with food allergies or intolerances, there are gluten free, dairy free and vegan options as well. This summer, the property was hosting a Wimbledon-themed high tea for those staying in town at their property for the iconic tennis match.



Landmark Hotel

The Landmark has also taken their beverage program to soaring heights at the, aptly named as it included a plethora of decorative mirrors while still embracing the Victorian theme of the overall hotel. The classic cocktail list includes items like an Old Fashioned and a Negroni, as well as other innovative ones like the Gentleman’s Whisper made with Macallan gold, Grand Marnier, dry vermouth and amaro Montenegro.

The food and beverage program isn’t the only thing cutting edge at the Landmark. The property also recently renovated its spa and fitness facilities showcasing a 15-meter, chlorine-free swimming pool and state-of-the-art gym. Also included is a sauna, steam room and hot tub, as well as new treatments by Germaine de Capuccini.

In keeping with the health trends for the overall property, Mirror Bar has also launched a line of healthy cocktails made with a nonalcoholic spirit from the brand Seedlip.

No matter whether you’re searching for an indulgent night out on the town, a healthy break with spa and sauna relaxation or ready to consume a classically British meal with a stunning backdrop, the Landmark Hotel is always prepared and willing to serve any of their guests’ needs.