London’s Famed Landmark Hotel Showcases Renovated Digs and Classic British Fare

Over the past two decades that I have been traveling to London, I’ve noticed quite a change in the London food scene. The Landmark Hotel, a Leading Hotel of the World Property, has been an iconic staple, well known to all as a place to find both fabulous lodging and delicious fare, particularly for meals like afternoon tea.
Most recently, the property has undergone renovations, with newly decorated rooms designed by Alex Kravetz, to update their 300 stylish suites and guest rooms and have been innovating their food and beverage programming to satisfy demanding, ever-changing palates of their guests.
Upon entering the property, guests will arrive in the main lobby, decorated with freshly cut flowers. You will encounter beautiful Victorian-style columns, reminiscent of how the property looked back in 1889 at its inception, with a few luxurious updates, of course. Also located within the lobby is the Winter Garden, dressed with orchards and palms, where guests and patrons alike can dine.
Afternoon tea is a highlight of the property and is served afternoon daily with a range of specialty sweet treats like delicious sandwiches, French pastries and freshly baked scones. For those with food allergies or intolerances, there are gluten free, dairy free and vegan options as well. This summer, the property was hosting a Wimbledon-themed high tea for those staying in town at their property for the iconic tennis match.
The food and beverage program isn’t the only thing cutting edge at the Landmark. The property also recently renovated its spa and fitness facilities showcasing a 15-meter, chlorine-free swimming pool and state-of-the-art gym. Also included is a sauna, steam room and hot tub, as well as new treatments by Germaine de Capuccini.
In keeping with the health trends for the overall property, Mirror Bar has also launched a line of healthy cocktails made with a nonalcoholic spirit from the brand Seedlip.
No matter whether you’re searching for an indulgent night out on the town, a healthy break with spa and sauna relaxation or ready to consume a classically British meal with a stunning backdrop, the Landmark Hotel is always prepared and willing to serve any of their guests’ needs.
