The LA Staycation Series: Hyatt Regency LAX

Opting for a staycation near LAX was intriguing because I never really thought of the airport as a destination hot spot. I’ve stayed at other hotels near the airport to catch an early flight, but my travels didn’t include exploring the area. The Hyatt Regency LAX has been undergoing a massive renovation, and now it’s not just for overnight stays — it truly is a destination.



The renovation is apparent the second you take a step through the front doors. The lobby is massive and bright and it doesn’t feel like an airport hotel. The hotel staff places a high priority on making guests feel like they’ve on a modern luxury getaway even if they are only there for a night. The mid-century modern makeover makes everything streamlined and clean.

Another standout feature is the 50,000-square-foot conference room facility, one of the largest in LA with state-of-the-art LED lights that can be color coordinated to match an event’s decor. Free Wi-Fi reaches throughout the hotel, and there are two restaurants, room service, and a beautiful open lounge area. Everything in this hotel is on a grand scale.



Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport The sleek rooms

My room was on the 11th floor, facing the airport and runways, and I couldn’t hear a sound. I mean,! There was absolute silence, which was a pleasant surprise because I could see planes taking off from my window. My parents live less than a mile from the major airport in my hometown and I lived less than a mile from the Nashville airport, so I’m no stranger to the loud sound airplanes make. But the renovation installed soundproof windows and blackout shades in the 580 rooms. The Hyatt Regency wants to ensure that guests get to do what they are there to do: rest, relax, and unwind. Each room has free Wi-Fi, Starbucks coffee, and a rain shower.

Another perk is the fitness room, which also overlooks the runways. After breaking a sweat, refresh with complimentary eucalyptus towels kept at exactly 32 degrees.

All this workout talk is making me hungry!



With this massive renovation came the creation of Unity LA restaurant, bar, and market. Chef Charles Fusco and his crew spent many late nights in the kitchen creating an eclectic yet cultural menu reflective of Los Angeles. It’s like a melting pot of LA’s diverse food culture with heavy Asian and Mexican influences all under one roof.



Unity LA Market is steps away from the restaurant. The lighter fare is perfect for those on the go, yet it still maintains the same quality as the meals prepared in the restaurant. Snack on soups, sandwiches, pastries, and Illy coffee.





Kimlai Yingling

Also nearby, Unity LA Bar definitely has the makings of a great hangout. The bar taps the LA-based Greenbar Distillery, which makes the world’s largest collection of craft, organic spirits including gin, whiskey, vodka, tequila, as well as a bitters and liqueurs. I can tell you firsthand: The vodka and gin and the bitters are delicious. I will sample my way through all the others… soon.



Outside is one of LA’s largest hotel pools. The beautiful grass seating area and covered cabanas and pool chairs are a great place for an outdoor party or a lavish wedding.

Finally, the Hyatt is the only hotel within walking distance to LAX. But if walking with three large suitcases isn’t your thing, take the free Hyatt Regency shuttle.



I’m nuts for this hotel. When the staff said this was a destination and not just an airport hotel, they were right. Check out more features and availability online.