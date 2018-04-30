Food is an absolutely vital part of the travel experience. The key to understanding a region or country’s culture and history often lies in their cuisine. While many globetrotters choose to do this by booking a table at a Michelin-starred restaurant located in the biggest city in the area, we believe that in order to find the best food in a new place, one often has to take to the streets.
35 Iconic Street Foods Every World Traveler Must Try
Not only is eating street food a cheap and easy way to fill your stomach, but it also opens the door to a whole world of utter deliciousness. From stainless steel push carts and dubious-looking night market stalls to kiosks and the backs of bicycles, you’ll often find that the best local cuisine is being made by a local on the street rather than a big-name chain or celebrity-helmed restaurant. With everything from the all-American hot dog to Sicily’s spleen sandwich, every world traveler must try these 35 iconic street foods.
Nikki Maniscalco contributed to this article.
