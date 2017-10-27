Gifting a Disney Vacation for the Holidays Is Easier Than Ever

Not everyone wants shiny new toys for Christmas. Some people just want to go to Disneyland. And now giving the gift of a Disney vacation is easier than ever. In anticipation of the holiday shopping season, Disney Parks and Resorts has launched the aptly named GiveDisneyVacations.com to make buying theme park tickets and gift cards a breeze.

The new website allows holiday shoppers to purchase theme park tickets, water park passes, and annual passes. You’re not just limited to buying vacations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World , either. You can also gift people trips to Disney’s Hawaiian resort and spa, Aulani, Disney cruises, Adventure by Disney trips, and even a membership to Disney Vacation Club.If you’re looking to give someone a certain experience at a Disney resort, like a massage at the spa or a dinner at Cinderella’s Royal Table , you can buy them a themed Disney gift card, which can be used to buy anything Disney, be it merchandise, theme park tickets, dining experiences, entertainment, resort stays, or experiences on board Disney Cruise Line ships. Honestly, it’s kind of the perfect gift for any Disney nerd in your life.If you’re looking for evenways to make someone’s holiday extra special at Disney, check out these 12 totally magical ways to celebrate at Disney World .