A Stylish Hotel Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver

Travelers seeking the ultimate hotel experience don’t have to look any further than the Four Seasons brand. With spacious guest rooms, personalized service, a signature steak and seafood restaurant, and a location close to most major attractions, the Denver’s Four Seasons Hotel continues to set the standard for luxury accommodations.

Centrally located on the corner of 14th and Arapahoe Streets, the property is within walking distance to some of the city’s hottest attractions. These include the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Larimer Square, Union Station, and Coors Field.

From the moment you enter the property, you will notice how exceptionally well-trained the staff is. Everyone, it seems, from the valet to the front desk to housekeeping goes out of their way to greet you with a genuine smile and ask how you are enjoying your visit.

Each of the 239 guest rooms has a contemporary decor with warm earth tones, grained wood cabinets, and stacked stone accents. One of the things that guests seem to overwhelmingly prefer is a quiet room. At the Four Seasons, double-walled windows help with soundproofing kept noise to a minimum.

A post shared by Ron Stern (@globalgumshoe) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:25pm PDT

Of course, a good night’s sleep in a hotel is something that can be elusive. But before arriving, order a mattress topper a preferred firmness, from soft to firm. Also, let them know what sort of beverages you prefer in your room’s mini-bar.

Some of the public spaces are quite trendy, particularly the rooftop patio and pool. This is the perfect spot to relax on a warm day or evening and enjoy snacks and beverages while taking in grand views of the Denver skyline.

The EDGE Restaurant and Bar is one of the most popular spots in the city for cocktails, good conversation, and great food. Executive chef Simon Purvis has parlayed his worldwide culinary experience into creating memorable meals where guests can dine on prime steaks and top quality seafood.

Dining here intentionally moves at a languid pace. Toby, one of the most requested servers for his knowledge and passion, seems to have the ability to somehow transform a meal into a sort of tableside one-man performance. He will take you on a culinary journey, from your cocktails into the day’s specials.

These specials, he explains, could be from one of the chef’s contacts in Vancouver who calls in with each day’s catch and availability. In our case, it was pan-seared halibut that was swimming in the ocean the day before.



Ron Stern The edible candle

But, you really should know about an off-the-menu appetizer – that has developed a cult following in Denver. Rather than typical bread and olive oil, the restaurant offers crusty bread and balsamic vinegar with Cypress Black and Maldon sea salt. This is accompanied by Wagyu beef trimmings, which have been prepared with rosemary and garlic ($5). The tasty mixture is then chilled and shaped into a candle. Once the wick is lit, it is then brought to your table and melted with a blowtorch. You simply dip your bread into the mixture and let your taste buds come alive.

Other popular items include the hot stone Wagyu beef with pickled ginger and cherry blossom shoyu ($20 for four pieces) and the USDA Prime ribeye and strip loins. For dessert, try the milk chocolate crunch with hazelnuts, pot de crème, and caramel ($10).

The Four Seasons has managed to hit all the high notes and, as a result, is one of the premier hotels in Denver. If you are planning a visit to the Mile High City, this luxury experience will make your trip truly memorable.

The hotel stay and meal that is the subject of this review were provided at no charge to the contributor. Get the most out of a hotel stay by getting the secrets from a concierge first.