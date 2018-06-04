First Taste: Rosewood Baha Mar Opens on Nassau’s Cable Beach

If you think you know everything there is to know about vacationing in the Bahamas, think again: Rosewood Baha Mar just opened on June 1 on New Providence Island, bringing a contemporary and relaxed destination to the archipelago. Managing director Luigi Romaniello explains that the goal was to create a place where guests “feel as though they have arrived at their private vacation home, where they can share special moments with loved ones and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The resort boasts four distinct dining and drinking venues in which to share these special moments, all lead by Rosewood Baha Mar’s executive chef, Siddharth Krishna. At Costa, there’s Mexican-inspired dishes made with local ingredients like spiny lobster enchiladas and local goat barbacoa; Commonwealth serves a mélange of colonial British fare so guests can choose from an assortment that includes beef Wellington, Trinidadian seafood stew, and tandoori chicken; the Library is where to grab an afternoon pick-me-up of tea and sandwiches or maybe champagne and caviar, and then move on after dinner to Manor bar and grab a classic cocktail like a Tom Collins or maybe one of their original concoctions—a Wilson’s Smash has viejo rum, lime juice, caramelized pineapple syrup, Angostura bitters, club soda, and mint.

To find out a little of what went into developing the multi-faceted dining experience, we sat down with chef Krishna. Here, he shares his approach to the project and what he looks forward to achieving in his corner of paradise:

The Daily Meal: You've contributed to other renowned Rosewood Resorts kitchens—what sets Baha Mar apart?

Chef Siddharth Krishna: Rosewood Baha Mar’s culinary offerings highlight the local cuisine and culinary traditions of the island and epitomize Bahamian refinement and sophistication. For example, we will be offering an authentic Bahamian afternoon tea featuring a selection of local bush teas from the island as well as Bahamian pastries, candies, and an artisanal Sky Juice cart: a Rosewood-take on a beloved island-favorite made with fresh coconuts and high-quality gin. Costa, our open-air, contemporary restaurant will serve coastal cuisine infused with Mexican flavors to complement a relaxed day on Nassau’s pristine beaches. Each of our four dining venues is designed to encourage fellowship among guests and create an island-style atmosphere, which is perfect for the caliber of cuisine we’re serving.

What has been the most challenging aspect of prepping the resort's four distinct venues?

Coming from the culinary scene in the Middle East, an initial challenge for me was familiarizing myself with the Bahamian cuisine. To ensure that we created the most authentic menus for each venue, we asked our fellow Bahamian associates to share beloved dishes from their childhood. We used their suggestions to create and hone our menus.

What has establishing relationships with local purveyors been like?

It’s been an amazing experience establishing relationships with local purveyors. Their passion for their home and all that the island has to offer is infectious and I look forward to continuing to grow and build on these relationships in order to bring the best of Bahamian cuisine to Rosewood Baha Mar.

Do you have a personal favorite yet?

They’re still brand-new, so it’s tough to call out a personal favorite. I am very much looking forward to the distinct characteristics and personalities of each venue being revealed as they cater to different palates and preferences. From the London-style brasserie Commonwealth, to the innovative coastal and Mexican cuisine at Costa, to a sophisticated cocktail at the Manor Bar, and an intimate spot for an afternoon refreshment at the Library, there are so many options for our guests to get to know one another and enjoy exquisite dishes and service. We are confident that our venues will set themselves apart from each other and from the rest of the culinary options on the island, and we’re excited to share their individuality with our guests.