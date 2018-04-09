Disneyland to Launch Mobile Food Ordering Just Like Walt Disney World

Disneyland
When you visit Disneyland, you expect to wait in a lot of long lines. Now, there will be one less line you have to stand in. Soon, mobile food ordering will be coming to this iconic California theme park, and it will make getting a quick bite to eat at Disneyland quicker and easier than ever.
A man ate a Carolina Reaper in an eating contest and the arteries in his brain constricted
The former baristas were photographed at the coffee chain in Bowling Green, Ohio
They offer thrilling adventures that don’t come with a burdening price tag