Disneyland to Launch Mobile Food Ordering Just Like Walt Disney World

When you visit Disneyland, you expect to wait in a lot of long lines. Now, there will be one less line you have to stand in. Soon, mobile food ordering will be coming to this iconic California theme park, and it will make getting a quick bite to eat at Disneyland quicker and easier than ever.

According to Disney Parks Blog , a new mobile ordering service will be launching at the Disneyland Resort in the coming year. Using the Disneyland App, guests will be able to select a restaurant and an arrival time and place a food order from their smartphone. Then, when you’re within a certain distance of the chosen restaurant, you’ll be able to check in, and your meal will be ready within minutes at a specially-designated window. You’ll be able to pay on your phone, eliminate a lengthy line, and get your food quicker. That means saved time for more rides on some of the best Disney park attractions at all time If the mobile ordering process sounds familiar to Disney fans, that’s because it is. Walt Disney World in Orlando launched mobile ordering in their parks in May 2017, and it was a huge success. The Disneyland Resort ordering system is only slightly different than the Walt Disney World system in that annual passholders will be able to apply dining discounts at Disneyland. (Annual passholders at Walt Disney World need to wait in line to apply their discount for now.)Disneyland has yet to announce which restaurants will be participating in their mobile ordering service or when it will launch. But we’re hoping to see at least a few of the best restaurants at Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure make the cut.