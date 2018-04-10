No trip to a Disney park is complete without a Dole Whip; everyone knows that. And now, the delicious pineapple soft serve has gotten an incredible makeover. Guests at Disneyland have spotted the best version of Dole Whip to date: a Dole Whip doughnut.

Disney Food Blog reports that the Dole Whip Doughnut has been spotted at the doughnut and coffee cart near Sleeping Beauty Castle. The doughnut is filled with fresh fruit flavor. It’s filled with a pineapple filling and fresh fruit and is topped with pineapple-flavored icing. A swirl of lightly toasted marshmallow meringue on top completes the iconic Dole Whip look.This new twist on an iconic Disney snack has been a runaway success at the parks with fans raving about the perfectly tart presentation and flavor on Instagram.

“I’m a huge fan of marshmallow whip and I’m glad there’s a ton on it. And when you get to the inside, there’s a pineapple filling that is a little tart, and that helps balance all of the sweetness in the toppings,” user @jollypoppins7 wrote.

Meanwhile, @smallworldgirls raved that “the umbrella is the perfect touch!”

The doughnut costs just $6. The available flavors at the coffee cart rotate, so keep your eyes peeled for this viral treat while you’re on your way to completing your Disney rides bucket list.