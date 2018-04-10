No trip to a Disney park is complete without a Dole Whip; everyone knows that. And now, the delicious pineapple soft serve has gotten an incredible makeover. Guests at Disneyland have spotted the best version of Dole Whip to date: a Dole Whip doughnut.
“I’m a huge fan of marshmallow whip and I’m glad there’s a ton on it. And when you get to the inside, there’s a pineapple filling that is a little tart, and that helps balance all of the sweetness in the toppings,” user @jollypoppins7 wrote.
Meanwhile, @smallworldgirls raved that “the umbrella is the perfect touch!”
The doughnut costs just $6. The available flavors at the coffee cart rotate, so keep your eyes peeled for this viral treat while you’re on your way to completing your Disney rides bucket list.
