D.C.’s Watergate Hotel Gets a Luxurious Update That Nods to Its Infamous Past

Before the 1970s, the word “Watergate” conjured images of a luxurious and prominent D.C. hotel, high-end apartments, and intriguing architectural design. And while the complex, which is located next to the Kennedy Center on the banks of the Potomac, will most likely never shake its association with the infamous 1972 break-in and subsequent scandal (especially considering current events), a recent renovation has helped it reclaim its status as one of D.C.’s most upscale hotels (and home to one of its most hopping rooftop cocktail bars). And it’s not trying to brush its past under the rug; rather, it’s embracing it in cheeky ways.
The hotel, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, recently underwent an ownership change and a $200 million renovation helmed by designer Ron Arad, and we had the opportunity to spend an evening there; dine at the restaurant, Kingbird; and visit the rooftop bar, Top of the Gate, at their invitation.
The lobby has been completely refreshed with plenty of wood and copper, and it all undulates and is a nice echo of the buildings’ architecture. There’s a bar and a couple seating areas, and overall there’s a relaxed, classy atmosphere.
His menus are influenced by fresh, seasonal ingredients, and Santoro’s classical French training definitely shines through. His focused menu is divided into four sections: nine appetizers, three “Butcher’s Block” options, eight main courses, and four seasonal sides. We started with an appetizer of soba and squid ink noodles topped with a generous serving of Alaskan king crab, vermouth cream, morel mushrooms, and aged Parmesan; and chargrilled beets with burrata, dill oil, and candied pecan. The king crab dish was luxurious and well-balanced; and the beets were offered in several different shapes and textures (including small cubes which were heavily seared on one side, lending them a caramelized earthy flavor), with a generous half-lobe of burrata. For the main course, a rack of Meadow View Farm lamb was perfectly cooked and covered with a flavorful herb crust, served with mint tortellini filled with braised lamb neck, along with fava beans and black olive jus. A 22-ounce dry-aged rib-eye was dramatically served sliced on a silver platter with a roasted head of garlic, a bundle of fresh herbs, and a bordelaise sauce that deposited chunks of melting marrow over the steak. It was rich and delicious, also perfectly cooked, and nicely charred under the broiler. Seriously, this steak alone would have made the trip to D.C. worth it.
The Watergate Hotel could have easily continued resting on its laurels as a relic of yesteryear and still had plenty of guests, but this renovation really brought it into the twenty-first century in a great way. It’s sleek but still welcoming, the rooms are state-of-the-art and incredibly comfortable, the rooftop bar is easily one of the city’s best, and the restaurant is superb.
