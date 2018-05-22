A Caribbean vacation calls for some great time under the sun and in the sand, which is why Cancun is one of the world’s top destinations. There’s more to Cancun than its beaches, however, even if — or especially if — you’re looking for a good swim.

Get Off the Beach and Head to These Magical Cancun Swimming Holes Gallery

When packing your bags for a wonderful trip to Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, we strongly suggest you make sure you have some snorkeling or diving gear. The area around Cancun (including the Riviera Maya) is full of amazingly beautiful cenotes, or natural freshwater wells that contain fantastic caves or caverns ripe for exploration. Cenotes are formed when surface limestone collapses to expose groundwater underneath; the word comes from the Mayan word ts’onot, which refers to any place with accessible groundwater, and the ancient Mayans used many of these cenotes as places for sacred rituals. Here you can swim, dive, cliff jump, snorkel, or even learn to scuba dive. Just make sure you don’t forget your sunscreen — the biodegradable kind, as regular sunscreen is banned due to the risk of damage to the local ecosystem. Some of the most stunning hidden gems of Cancun and the Riviera Maya, these magical Cancun swimming holes are worth a trip away from the beach.