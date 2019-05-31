We Tried the Blue Milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and This Is How It Tastes

When Disney was planning to open a Star Wars-themed land, there were three burning questions on the mind of Imagineers and the creative team at LucasFilm. First, they wanted to know what if would feel like to bring those backyard make-believe games of Star Wars to real life, which they did by building the incredibly immersive land of Batuu. Second, they wanted to know how it would feel to really fly the Millennium Falcon. They achieved this by crafting the ride Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, where parkgoers do just that. Third, they wanted to know what the famous blue milk from “A New Hope” would taste like. And the only way to do that was to, well, create blue milk.

Disney’s Most Iconic Park Snacks, Ranked

It was a huge trial-and-error process for Disney; the culinary team tasted over 100 different concoctions, finally landing on the one that is being sold at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31. (The Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will open on August 29.)

So, the big question: What does it taste like? The Daily Meal was able to try the famous intergalactic beverage at a press preview for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and can confirm that it’s delicious and refreshing, albeit mildly confusing.

The semi-frozen beverage is creamy without being heavy, thanks to its lactose-free base of coconut and rice milks. (In the films, it’s the milk of the wooly banthas native to Tatooine.) The flavor is slightly sweet with notes of tropical fruits that are hard to identify. There are touches of dragon fruit, pineapple, lime and watermelon that are absolutely not what you’d expect from a light blue beverage. A visitor to the Milk Stand at Black Spire Outpost may think that this would be a vanilla drink, maybe coconut, but the blend of fruits keeps you guessing — and drinking. Before you know it, the drink is gone. And you’ll wish you had more.



Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

Blue milk isn’t the only beverage available at the Milk Stand. Guests can also buy green milk, which Luke Skywalker drank straight from the teat of a female thala-siren in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” That drink tastes more like it looks. It has the same creaminess as the blue milk (thanks to the same coconut and rice milk base) but the notes are much more floral and citrus-heavy. Think of oranges, passion fruit and perhaps a hint of elderflower.

Both blue milk and green milk are available at the Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, and they cost $7.99 each. And if you didn’t know that you could drink like Luke Skywalker while you’re on the fictional planet of Batuu, then you probably need to know these other facts about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.