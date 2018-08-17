There are a lot of iconic Disney park snacks. There’s the Dole Whip, Disneyland churros, Mickey premium ice cream bars… the list can go on and on. And while mainstays like a Mickey-shaped pretzel or a cake pop will also be around, Disney also rolls out new treats all the time. This summer, Disney California Adventure opened up its latest land, Pixar Pier. Among the Incredicoaster and boardwalk games there is Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, where you can find the best new Disney park snack, the Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait.



Carolyn Menyes / The Daily Meal

The Pixar Pier Frost Parfait features a non-dairy lemon soft serve that is neither too tart nor too sweet. It falls right in the perfect spot. And while you can also get the lemon soft serve in a cone or in a cup, the Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait mixes it with an icy blue raspberry swirl, which flawlessly balances the lemon flavor. The whole thing is topped with a bright red maraschino cherry And not only is the Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait the perfect treat for a hot day at a theme park, it’s also the perfect thing for your Instagram.

Lines at Adorable Snowman can reach up to 30 minutes, which is longer than you’ll typically wait to ride Pirates of the Caribbean. After trying this treat for ourselves, though, we can see why.



This frozen treat will cost you $5.99, and it’s worth every penny and any possible wait you may have to endure. And after this refreshing soft serve is in your system, you’ll have no problem hopping in line to ride some of the best Disney park attractions of all time.