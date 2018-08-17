There are a lot of iconic Disney park snacks. There’s the Dole Whip, Disneyland churros, Mickey premium ice cream bars… the list can go on and on. And while mainstays like a Mickey-shaped pretzel or a cake pop will also be around, Disney also rolls out new treats all the time. This summer, Disney California Adventure opened up its latest land, Pixar Pier. Among the Incredicoaster and boardwalk games there is Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, where you can find the best new Disney park snack, the Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait.
Lines at Adorable Snowman can reach up to 30 minutes, which is longer than you’ll typically wait to ride Pirates of the Caribbean. After trying this treat for ourselves, though, we can see why.
This frozen treat will cost you $5.99, and it’s worth every penny and any possible wait you may have to endure. And after this refreshing soft serve is in your system, you’ll have no problem hopping in line to ride some of the best Disney park attractions of all time.
Have yourself a nice cup of pumpkin spice in 90 degree weather!
If you or someone know are struggling with any of the following symptoms, it might be worth seeking professional help