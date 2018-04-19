When many people think of the word “vacation,” the first image that comes to mind is one of the beach. For many, laying on the beach is the ultimate method of relaxation; stretching out with a good book or a great beer on a towel or chair as you breathe in the salty sea air and feel the nice breeze. At the beach, you can have a romantic getaway, a laid-back day off, or even get in on some fantastic watersports. The best beaches in the world are considered by many the the perfect place for any of these activities — but with their popularity come the crowds.

Best Beaches in America for Avoiding Crowds Gallery

The serene feeling many people seek out at the beach can be seriously disrupted by a beach ball flying past their head or the difficulty of finding a good spot on the crowded sand. It’s better to find a secluded spot away from the huge swarms of tourists, where the beautiful sand isn’t littered with plastic buckets or even trash and you can actually hear the sound of the waves crashing on shore. For a day of basking in the sun and enjoying the ocean waves without the inconvenience of, well, other people, these fantastic American beaches are the best for avoiding crowds.

Matt Sulem contributed to this article.