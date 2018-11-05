We take airport dining very seriously. From rating the best airport restaurants around the world to the best airport restaurants in every U.S. state, we spend copious amounts of time eating before, after, and even during our flights. We constantly cruise concourses in search of new establishments and old favorites, along the way compiling lists of the best airport restaurants like this one.

35 Best Airport Restaurants Around the World Ranking

While we’ve enjoyed mile-high memorable meals and tasty terminal treats while racking up frequent flier miles, it wasn’t long ago that airport dining was seemingly an afterthought. Once airlines started cutting back on complimentary in-flight meals, airports started to reconsider dining options. Nowadays, food and drink options at some airports change as quickly as the latest food trends.

To compile this list, we canvassed concourses around the world and evaluated airport restaurants on a trio of criteria: cuisine, ambiance, and service. Some restaurants are the creative output of celebrity chefs, while others provide a taste of a town’s hometown treats just steps from the tarmac. With more flight delays and many airlines no longer serving free snacks, it’s comforting to know that amazing airport food is a travel trend that is not departing anytime soon, especially with these 35 amazing airport restaurants around the world.

Additional reporting by Travel Editor Syjil Ashraf, Kristen Castillo, and Hayden Field