AC Hotel New Orleans Bourbon: A Comfortable and Convenient Place to Stay in The Big Easy

There’s a massive variety of options when it come so choosing the right place to stay when visiting New Orleans: You can opt for a small B&B-style hotel (or a grand dame like the Monteleone) in the French Quarter, you can stay in one of the massive hotels down near the Aquarium like the Loews or the Hilton (or the elegant Windsor Court, quite possibly the best hotel in town), or you can look further afield. But if you want to stay in a location that’s easily accessible to the French Quarter and still within walking distance of plenty great bars and restaurants, you should check out Marriott’s AC Hotel, located on Carondelet Street, just two blocks from the French Quarter (and Bourbon Street, which Carondelet becomes once it crosses Canal Street).







We recently had the opportunity to spend a couple nights at the AC at the invitation of the hotel, and found it to be modern, clean, comfortable, and very convenient. The hotel is located inside two stately historic buildings, the headquarters of the Security Homestead Association and the Cotton Exchange, and the hotel itself opened in October 2017 after a complete renovation.







The lobby is charming and modern, with plenty of dark wood, comfortable seating, and modern art; there’s also a spacious lobby bar and lounge, a breakfast room, and a convenience store.







Dan Myers



Our room had a minimalist décor, with plenty of wood (including hardwood floors), large windows overlooking the street below, ample plugs, and a very comfortable bed. The bathroom was small but well laid-out, and even though the room itself wasn’t especially large, it made good use of the space. A refrigerator in the room was welcome, as was the large TV and access to Hulu and Netflix. At night, the room was dark and quiet (aside from the occasional rattle of the streetcar passing by outside), and we got a couple very good nights’ sleep.







The AC Hotel line was inspired by European hotels, with their sleek and modern look and easy access to a quick bite and a well-made cocktail. The New Orleans location offers all of that, with a relatively no-frills approach that’s ideal for just about every type of traveler. If you want to spend all day in the hotel, from breakfast to the gym getting some work done in the library to cocktails, you’ll feel right at home. But if you just need a safe and comfortable place to rest your head at the end of the day, with some stylish modern décor thrown in for good measure, then you’ll be glad you chose the AC as well.







The hotel visit that was the subject of this review was provided at no cost to the writer.