2 Disney Culinarians Named Top Pastry Chefs in America

Stefan Riemer and Olivier Saintemarie have been named to this year’s Dessert Professional magazine list of Top 10 pastry chefs in America.

Both became interested in the field as children.

Riemer, the executive pastry chef on the Culinary Development team for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, started making gelato in his father’s shop in Germany.

He later traveled the world to build his skills. “My goal was to work in every level of the culinary profession — as a baker, confectioner, chocolatier and pastry chef.”

Riemer became a Master Pastry Chef, working in bakeries, hotels, restaurants and entertainment companies before joining Disney in 1999.

“Since the time I was young, I always wanted to work in the United States,” Riemer said. “I was reading Mickey Mouse comic books as a kid and when the opportunity to work for one of the most iconic American companies in the world came, I was thrilled to be a part of the magic.”

One of Riemer’s most recent projects was developing desserts for Pandora — The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The blueberry cream cheese mousse can be found at restaurant Satu’li Canteen; the pineapple-cream cheese Pongu Lumpia is served at drink stand Pongu Pongu.

