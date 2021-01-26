Traditional Buffalo Wings

  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
10 ratings

Traditional Oven-Baked Buffalo Wings

January 26, 2021 | 12:00pm
By
A true American icon
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

In an homage to Anchor Bar, where the first Buffalo wings were created, this recipe uses a basic hot sauce (Frank's RedHot) but adds butter and a splash of cider vingear to brighten it up a little.

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
1158
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Pumpkin Recipes That Go Beyond the Traditional Pie
Wing Recipes Perfect for Football Season
15 Great Game Day Wing Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds chicken wings (wingettes and drumettes split)
  • 1/3 Cup Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 Tablespoon paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 Cup hot sauce, prerably Frank's RedHot
  • 1/2 Tablespoon cider vinegar

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 2: Pat 2 pounds of split chicken wings dry with a paper towel.

Step 3: On a foil-lined baking pan or tray, toss them with 1/3 cup olive oil, salt, pepper, and 1/2 tablespoon paprika. 

Step 4: Bake in the oven, turning once halfway, for 40-45 minutes, until crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork.

Step 5: 10 minutes before the wings are done, place 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over low heat. When melted, add the 1/2 cup hot sauce and stir. Taste and add a splash of cider vinegar, about 1/2 tablespoon. Cook until the sauce is warmed through.

Step 6: Remove the wings from the oven and toss well with the sauce and eat immediately.

Step 7: Serve alongside celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing if you'd like.

Nutritional Facts
Servings3
Calories Per Serving1158
Total Fat92g100%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated27g100%
Cholesterol524mg100%
Protein80g100%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A137µg15%
Vitamin B121µg48%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C28mg31%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E7mg46%
Vitamin K37µg31%
Calcium65mg7%
Fiber0.9g3.6%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated48gN/A
Niacin (B3)26mg100%
Phosphorus571mg82%
Polyunsaturated16gN/A
Potassium954mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.8%
Sodium1378mg57%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water352gN/A
Zinc6mg51%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
chicken wings
game day
hot sauce
wings
super bowl recipe
buffalo wings
Traditional Buffalo Wings
game day recipe