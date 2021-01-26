Traditional Buffalo Wings

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400F.

Step 2: Pat 2 pounds of split chicken wings dry with a paper towel.

Step 3: On a foil-lined baking pan or tray, toss them with 1/3 cup olive oil, salt, pepper, and 1/2 tablespoon paprika.

Step 4: Bake in the oven, turning once halfway, for 40-45 minutes, until crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork.

Step 5: 10 minutes before the wings are done, place 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over low heat. When melted, add the 1/2 cup hot sauce and stir. Taste and add a splash of cider vinegar, about 1/2 tablespoon. Cook until the sauce is warmed through.

Step 6: Remove the wings from the oven and toss well with the sauce and eat immediately.

Step 7: Serve alongside celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing if you'd like.