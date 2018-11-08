Trader Joe’s Turkey Stuffing Kettle Chips Are Here to Get Thanksgiving Started RN

Everyone knows that stuffing is the best part of Thanksgiving, right? A simple combination of bread, herbs and stock that equals so much more than the sum of its parts. The only problem with stuffing is that we only enjoy it a few times a year. Luckily Trader Joe’s has a solution for all the stuffing enthusiasts out there — those individuals who pile their plates high with stuffing and simply cannot get enough of the good stuff.

Like Pringles, which recently released a line of Thanksgiving dinner-flavored chips, Trader Joe’s has jumped on the festively flavored chip train in the form of Turkey & Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips.

“The future is now,” Trader Joe’s claims of the thick cut, kettle-cooked potato chips in a product description that sounds like something out of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

“First you taste the turkey, then comes the stuffing. If you close your eyes, you’ll swear you can taste the creamy gravy… even as you crunch. This is Thanksgiving in a chip, and just like your regular holiday meal, one helping won’t be enough!”

The stuffing-flavored kettle chips are naturally gluten free and seasoned with celery, sage and thyme as well as other “Thanksgiving meal-evoking flavors,” according to the grocery chain's Instagram page. One 7-ounce bag will set you back $1.99.

Looking for an easy way to spruce up your green bean casserole? Why not use these chips in place of the traditional fried onions? Make your casserole ahead of time, and prep for your easiest Thanksgiving yet!