Topped with crunchy cabbage and a peanut butter, lime and hoisin sauce, these Thai burgers have flavor for days.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 Cup shredded Napa cabbage
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
- 1/2 Cup chopped green onions
- 1 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 Teaspoon hot chili sauce
- 1 Tablespoon creamy peanut butter
- 1 Tablespoon hoisin sauce
- 1 Teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split
Directions
Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in medium bowl; set aside.
Combine ground beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches.