Thai Burgers

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in medium bowl; set aside.

Combine ground beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches.