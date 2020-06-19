  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Thai Burgers

June 19, 2020 | 1:41pm
Time for Thai
THAI BURGERS
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

Topped with crunchy cabbage and a peanut butter, lime and hoisin sauce, these Thai burgers have flavor for days. 

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
457
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 Cup shredded Napa cabbage
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 1/2 Cup chopped green onions
  • 1 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 Teaspoon hot chili sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon creamy peanut butter
  • 1 Tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split

Directions

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in medium bowl; set aside.

Combine ground beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Heat nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving457
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein25g50%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A50µg6%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.8%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.8%
Vitamin K37µg31%
Calcium125mg13%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)43µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)105µg26%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg47%
Phosphorus252mg36%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium482mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.2%
Sodium395mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28.4%
Trans1gN/A
Water122gN/A
Zinc5mg48%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
peanut butter