This cocktail’s taste is more than a match for its elegant looks

Fresh-squeezed grapefruit takes center stage in this spring cocktail, with floral notes of elderflower and orchid not far behind. Sweet but not sugary, this drink is an equally great kickoff to a fancy night out or an afternoon siesta. —Todd Caviness, Orlando Sentinel

This recipe is by Kevin Zagin, bartender at Garp & Fuss in Winter Park, Florida. It was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.