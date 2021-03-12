  1. Home
Spring Fling

March 12, 2021
This cocktail’s taste is more than a match for its elegant looks
Tod Caviness/Orlando Sentinel Correspondent

Fresh-squeezed grapefruit takes center stage in this spring cocktail, with floral notes of elderflower and orchid not far behind. Sweet but not sugary, this drink is an equally great kickoff to a fancy night out or an afternoon siesta. —Todd Caviness, Orlando Sentinel

This recipe is by Kevin Zagin, bartender at Garp & Fuss in Winter Park, Florida. It was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Ounce vodka, such as St. Augustine Vodka
  • 1 1/2 ounces St. Germain elderflower liqueur, divided
  • 1 1/2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice
  • Petals of 1 orchid flower
  • 1 Ounce egg white
  • Optional garnishes: crystallized hibiscus, dehydrated lemon wheel, orchid flower

Directions

Step 1: Lightly chill a coupe glass and garnish with a rim of crystallized hibiscus (if available).

Step 2: To a cocktail shaker with ice, add 1 ounce vodka, 1 ounce St. Germain, 1 1/2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice and the petals of 1 orchid flower. Shake well. Strain into the chilled coupe glass.

Step 3: Remove ice from the shaker and add 1 ounce egg white and 1/2 ounce St. Germain. Shake well until frothing and pour into the coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel and an orchid flower.

