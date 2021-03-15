For this sandwich, haddock, scrod, U.S. tilapia, Pacific cod or U.S. farmed bass are all excellent choices. The Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch app can help you select fish that has been caught (or farmed and harvested) sustainably.
Sweet potato fries make the perfect accompaniment to spicy fish sandwiches. For oven fries, simply peel large sweet potatoes, slice them 1/2-inch thick and then cut the slices into 1/4-inch wide sticks. Put on a baking sheet with a nice coating of sunflower or safflower oil and a sprinkle of salt. Bake at 375 degrees on convection, stirring often, until crispy, about 20 minutes. A sprinkle of the seafood seasoning that follows perks them up into a worthy side.
Notes
Add a slice of crispy bacon, or ripe tomato, to these spicy fish sandwiches, if desired. You can cook fish on a medium hot grill instead of broiling.
Instead of burger buns you could also use 8 one-inch thick slices of brioche or challah
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon sweet paprika
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon cayenne
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/3 Cup mayonnaise, plus more for buns
- 1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 ½ to 3 Cups finely shredded cabbage (half of a 14-ounce bag)
- 1 large carrot, trimmed, peeled, finely shaved or shredded
- 2 green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced
- 4 haddock, tilapia or cod fillets, each at least 1-inch thick (about 1 ½ pounds total)
- 4 brioche or whole grain burger buns, split
- Favorite spicy barbecue sauce
- Olive oil
Directions
Step 1: Make seafood rub: in a small dish, mix 1 tablespoon sweet paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon each: thyme, freshly ground black pepper and cayenne, and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice. The seafood rub can be made ahead and stored in a covered container up to several weeks.
Step 2: In the bottom of a medium-size bowl, mix together 1 teaspoon of the seafood rub with 1/3 cup mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Stir in 2 ½ to 3 cups finely shredded cabbage, The finely shaved carrot and 2 thinly sliced green onions. Use immediately or refrigerate, covered, up to 2 days. Serve at room temperature.
Step 3: Pat fish dry. Sprinkle generously on all sides with the remaining seafood rub. Place on the perforated top of a broiler pan or on an ovenproof rack set over a foil-lined baking sheet. If desired, let stand at room temperature about 30 minutes or refrigerate, loosely covered, for several hours.
Step 4: When ready to serve, remove coleslaw from the refrigerator. Toast the 4 split burger buns. Spread the bottoms of the buns with a thin coating of barbecue sauce. If desired, spread tops of buns or other 4 slices of bread with a thin coating of mayonnaise. Place on serving plates.
Step 5: Preheat broiler to high. Drizzle a little olive oil over each fish fillet. Broil, 6 inches from heat source, without turning, until fish almost flakes easily in the thickest portion, 5 to 7 minutes.
Step 6: Carefully transfer one piece of fish to each of the bottom buns. Top with a mound of coleslaw and position the top bun in place. Serve right away.