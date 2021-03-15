Step 1: Make seafood rub: in a small dish, mix 1 tablespoon sweet paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon each: thyme, freshly ground black pepper and cayenne, and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice. The seafood rub can be made ahead and stored in a covered container up to several weeks.

Step 2: In the bottom of a medium-size bowl, mix together 1 teaspoon of the seafood rub with 1/3 cup mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Stir in 2 ½ to 3 cups finely shredded cabbage, The finely shaved carrot and 2 thinly sliced green onions. Use immediately or refrigerate, covered, up to 2 days. Serve at room temperature.

Step 3: Pat fish dry. Sprinkle generously on all sides with the remaining seafood rub. Place on the perforated top of a broiler pan or on an ovenproof rack set over a foil-lined baking sheet. If desired, let stand at room temperature about 30 minutes or refrigerate, loosely covered, for several hours.

Step 4: When ready to serve, remove coleslaw from the refrigerator. Toast the 4 split burger buns. Spread the bottoms of the buns with a thin coating of barbecue sauce. If desired, spread tops of buns or other 4 slices of bread with a thin coating of mayonnaise. Place on serving plates.

Step 5: Preheat broiler to high. Drizzle a little olive oil over each fish fillet. Broil, 6 inches from heat source, without turning, until fish almost flakes easily in the thickest portion, 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 6: Carefully transfer one piece of fish to each of the bottom buns. Top with a mound of coleslaw and position the top bun in place. Serve right away.