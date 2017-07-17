The Internet Just Found Out the Singular Form of Spaghetti, and Everyone Is Freaking Out

Did you know the word “spaghetti” is a plural noun? A large portion of the Internet just discovered that this week, and everybody is freaking out. Now the news is going viral that the singular form of spaghetti is “spaghetto.”
There’s very little need to know the singular form of spaghetti, because a person almost never has reason to speak of a single spaghetti noodle. Still, the idea that spaghetti’s singular form is spaghetto so shocked the Internet this week that when a Twitter user going by @caroramsey tweeted out the discovery, she was not the only one who was stunned.
Ramsey’s Tweet immediately started going viral. It has since been retweeted more than 18,200 times, and liked more than 430,000 times. It has more than 530 comments, and more are coming every day. People are legitimately shocked.
Italian foods are so common in the U.S. these days that a lot of people are shocked to discover the way their favorite foods are pronounced in Italy. Cannoli, like spaghetti, is a plural noun in Italian. Its singular is canolo. One ravioli is called a raviolo. Panini is a plural noun; its singular form is panino. Salami is plural too, but its singular is salame, not salamo, because it’s a feminine noun in Italian.
The singular and plural noun fun with Italian food words also works the other way. If you have one gelato but want more, you’d have two gelati. But if you ask for two gelati or one cannolo in the U.S., a lot of people will look at you funny.
Feel free to ask for one spaghetto, though, if for any reason you ever have a need for one single spaghetti noodle instead of a regular bowl of many noodles. Click here to find out 30 food words you’re probably pronouncing wrong.
H/t Food52
