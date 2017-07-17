The Internet Just Found Out the Singular Form of Spaghetti, and Everyone Is Freaking Out

Did you know the word “spaghetti” is a plural noun? A large portion of the Internet just discovered that this week, and everybody is freaking out. Now the news is going viral that the singular form of spaghetti is “spaghetto.” More on Pronunciation How to Improve Your Italian Pronunciations Video

There’s very little need to know the singular form of spaghetti, because a person almost never has reason to speak of a single spaghetti noodle. Still, the idea that spaghetti’s singular form is spaghetto so shocked the Internet this week that when a Twitter user going by @caroramsey tweeted out the discovery, she was not the only one who was stunned.

Ramsey’s Tweet immediately started going viral. It has since been retweeted more than 18,200 times, and liked more than 430,000 times. It has more than 530 comments, and more are coming every day. People are legitimately shocked.

did anyone else know that spaghetti is plural bc i just found out that a single spaghetti noodle is a spaghetto — 🦄 (@ellineison) July 15, 2017

I have been having so much fun learning Italian with things like this. Joe Pesci's last name, for example, means multiple fish. — Dana Luery Shaw (@thefakedana) July 14, 2017

As well as further instruction on proper terms of usage and such with this helpful diagram. pic.twitter.com/0aaue5Dl0n — Priapia (@austinthewitt) July 15, 2017

if Spaghetti is plural

and Spaghetto is singular



then what's a Spaghettio?? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — judy hopps (@snjoa) July 18, 2017

Italian foods are so common in the U.S. these days that a lot of people are shocked to discover the way their favorite foods are pronounced in Italy. Cannoli, like spaghetti, is a plural noun in Italian. Its singular is canolo. One ravioli is called a raviolo. Panini is a plural noun; its singular form is panino. Salami is plural too, but its singular is salame, not salamo, because it’s a feminine noun in Italian.

The singular and plural noun fun with Italian food words also works the other way. If you have one gelato but want more, you’d have two gelati. But if you ask for two gelati or one cannolo in the U.S., a lot of people will look at you funny.

Feel free to ask for one spaghetto, though, if for any reason you ever have a need for one single spaghetti noodle instead of a regular bowl of many noodles. Click here to find out 30 food words you’re probably pronouncing wrong.

H/t Food52