Mar 19, 2018 | 10:04 am
By
Contributor
wsmahar/ iStock

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

Perfect for a cold, rainy night, chicken and dumplings is a classic American comfort food dish that I originally found a recipe for in the Little Big Book of Comfort Food, but has evolved over time since I began making it in the easiest of all cooking appliances — the slow cooker. I also like to keep the cut of the vegetables large so that they retain some toothsomeness. While not exactly soup, the hot, steaming broth, large cut of tender chicken, aromatic vegetables, and boiled chive dumplings served in a shallow bowl equal a warming, hearty meal.

Ready in
3 h, 30 m
4
Servings
937
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the chicken

  • 1 whole chicken, quartered (your butcher can do this)
  • 1 Tablespoon softened butter
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 baby carrots
  • 2 turnips, sliced into large sections
  • 4 stalks of celery cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 medium onions, sliced into large sections
  • 32 Ounces low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 bouquet garni

For the dumplings

  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 3 Tablespoons melted butter
  • 3/4 Cups milk
  • 1/4 Cup chopped fresh chives

Directions

For the chicken

Rub the chicken pieces with the softened butter and season with salt and pepper and put aside. Place the vegetables in the bottom of the slow cooker, add the broth and bouquet garni, and then place the chicken pieces on top so that they are half-submerged in the broth. Cook on high for 3-4 hours (or if your slow cooker has a temperature probe, cook until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 175 degrees.)

For the dumplings

When the chicken is done, remove the chicken pieces and put in a warmed oven (about 200 degrees or less). Keep the slow cooker on high. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir in the butter, milk, and chives.

Using a spoon, place balls of dough into the broth in the slow cooker. Cover and let cook for 10 minutes, then turn the dumplings and cook for another 10-15 minutes, until puffed up and soft all the way through. 

Slow Cooker Chicken Shopping Tip

Buy whole chickens and ask the butcher to quarter them for you. You will save an average of $5 per pound, or more.

Slow Cooker Chicken Cooking Tip

Legs take longer than breasts to cook. For more consistent results, mark the chicken on the grill and then finish cooking them in an oven.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
50g
77%
Sugar
8g
N/A
Saturated Fat
19g
93%
Cholesterol
208mg
69%
Protein
57g
100%
Carbs
64g
21%
Vitamin A
262µg
29%
Vitamin B12
1µg
19%
Vitamin B6
1mg
52%
Vitamin C
23mg
39%
Vitamin D
1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
1mg
6%
Vitamin K
24µg
30%
Calcium
236mg
24%
Fiber
5g
18%
Folate (food)
71µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
71µg
18%
Iron
4mg
22%
Magnesium
86mg
21%
Monounsaturated
18g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
20mg
100%
Phosphorus
674mg
96%
Polyunsaturated
9g
N/A
Potassium
1081mg
31%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
30.1%
Sodium
1370mg
57%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
19.7%
Trans
0.7g
N/A
Zinc
4mg
28%
