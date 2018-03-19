Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

When the chicken is done, remove the chicken pieces and put in a warmed oven (about 200 degrees or less). Keep the slow cooker on high. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir in the butter, milk, and chives.

Using a spoon, place balls of dough into the broth in the slow cooker. Cover and let cook for 10 minutes, then turn the dumplings and cook for another 10-15 minutes, until puffed up and soft all the way through.