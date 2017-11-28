iStock
December is peak shopping season, thanks to the traditions of gift giving during Hanukkah and Christmas. Most holiday shoppers know to be wary of the sale and the shopping mall. Sales aren’t always what they seem — department stores will often mark prices way up, only to “slash” them for a big promotion. But actually, everything about the shopping mall is designed to draw you in, slow you down, and get you to spend big bucks.
