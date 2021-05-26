Seared Bison Salad

With less fat and cholesterol than beef, bison’s flank steak is the perfect choice to add to a salad. Flavorful and juicy, it complements a salad’s raw ingredients, making it an optimal choice for protein.
Ingredients
For the vinaigrette
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Teaspoon light brown sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 2 Tablespoons red-wine vinegar
- 1/4 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/3 Cup olive oil
For the salad
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 Pounds flank steak
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 Pound baby arugula
- 3 Cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 3/4 Cups crumbled blue cheese
- 3 Tablespoons minced chives
Directions
For the vinaigrette
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon light brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar, 1/2 teasooon Worcestershire sauce and 1/3 cup olive oil. Set aside until ready to use.
For the salad
Step 1: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Pat the steaks dry and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
Step 2: When the oil is hot, place the steaks in the skillet and sear until brown, about 5 minutes. Flip over and cook for another 3 minutes for medium-rare. Cook the steak in batches depending on the size of your skillet. Transfer meat to cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Once the meat has rested, thinly slice the steaks on a diagonal against the grain of the meat. In a large bowl, mix together 1 pound arugula, 3 cups tomato halves, 1/2 sliced red onion, and 3/4 cups blue cheese. Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. Transfer to serving plates and top with sliced steak and 3 tablespoons minced chives.