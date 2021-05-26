Seared Bison Salad

Step 1: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Pat the steaks dry and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2: When the oil is hot, place the steaks in the skillet and sear until brown, about 5 minutes. Flip over and cook for another 3 minutes for medium-rare. Cook the steak in batches depending on the size of your skillet. Transfer meat to cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3: Once the meat has rested, thinly slice the steaks on a diagonal against the grain of the meat. In a large bowl, mix together 1 pound arugula, 3 cups tomato halves, 1/2 sliced red onion, and 3/4 cups blue cheese. Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. Transfer to serving plates and top with sliced steak and 3 tablespoons minced chives.