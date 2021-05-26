  1. Home
4
1 rating

Seared Bison Salad

May 26, 2021
By
It's time to up your salad game
Jane Bruce

With less fat and cholesterol than beef, bison’s flank steak is the perfect choice to add to a salad. Flavorful and juicy, it complements a salad’s raw ingredients, making it an optimal choice for protein.

Ready in
13 m
5 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
720
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the vinaigrette

  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons red-wine vinegar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/3 Cup olive oil

For the salad

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 Pounds flank steak
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 Pound baby arugula
  • 3 Cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 Cups crumbled blue cheese
  • 3 Tablespoons minced chives

Directions

For the vinaigrette

Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon light brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar, 1/2 teasooon Worcestershire sauce and 1/3 cup olive oil. Set aside until ready to use. 

For the salad

Step 1: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Pat the steaks dry and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2: When the oil is hot, place the steaks in the skillet and sear until brown, about 5 minutes. Flip over and cook for another 3 minutes for medium-rare. Cook the steak in batches depending on the size of your skillet. Transfer meat to cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3: Once the meat has rested, thinly slice the steaks on a diagonal against the grain of the meat. In a large bowl, mix together 1 pound arugula, 3 cups tomato halves, 1/2 sliced red onion, and 3/4 cups blue cheese. Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. Transfer to serving plates and top with sliced steak and 3 tablespoons minced chives. 

