Cioppino is a seafood stew that was developed in the late 1800s by Portuguese and Italian fishermen who settled in San Francisco. Cioppino is typically served with the shellfish still in their shells, making for somewhat messy eating—but it's a lot of fun for an informal gathering. Serve with plenty of crusty bread for soaking up the juice and be sure to have lots of napkins available, too.

This recipe is by Barbara Gibbons and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.