Brown sugar isn’t the only thing that can be tossed into a bowl of oatmeal. Opt for a more vegetable and protein heavy breakfast with this savory oatmeal recipe. Feel free to swap out the toppings with other favorites.
This recipe is by Jones Dairy Farm and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups chicken bone broth
- 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt
- 3/4 Cups gluten-free steel cut oats
- 4 sausage links, such Jones Dairy Farm All Natural Pork Little Links
- 1 bunch kale, stems removed and chopped (about 5 cups chopped)
- 1 Teaspoon butter
- 2 large eggs
- 4 medium radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1/4 Cup Parmesan cheese, shaved
Directions
Step 1: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups chicken bone broth, 3/4 cup water and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, stir in 3/4 cup steel cut oats, and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until thick and creamy.
Step 2: While oats simmer, cook 4 sausage links according to package directions.
Step 3: In a large saucepan with a steamer basket inside, bring 1-inch of water to a boil. Add 1 bunch of chopped kale (about 5 cups) and steam until just tender, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: In a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, melt 1 teaspoon butter. Crack 2 large eggs into the skillet and fry, flipping once, until cooked to desired degree of doneness.
Step 5: Divide oatmeal between 2 bowls. Top with kale, sausage, eggs, 4 sliced radishes and 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese.