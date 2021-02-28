Step 1: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups chicken bone broth, 3/4 cup water and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, stir in 3/4 cup steel cut oats, and cook 15 to 20 minutes or until thick and creamy.

Step 2: While oats simmer, cook 4 sausage links according to package directions.

Step 3: In a large saucepan with a steamer basket inside, bring 1-inch of water to a boil. Add 1 bunch of chopped kale (about 5 cups) and steam until just tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 4: In a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, melt 1 teaspoon butter. Crack 2 large eggs into the skillet and fry, flipping once, until cooked to desired degree of doneness.

Step 5: Divide oatmeal between 2 bowls. Top with kale, sausage, eggs, 4 sliced radishes and 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan cheese.