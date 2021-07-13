Step 1: Trim tough ends from chard stalks. Use a paring knife to remove stalks, then slice stalks crosswise into ½ inch pieces. Roll up leaves and slice crosswise into ½ inch wide ribbons.

Step 2: Heat a large nonstick skillet until hot. Add 2 tablespoons oil or bacon fat, then thinly-sliced onion; sauté until onion is soft, about 3 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves crushed garlic, the chard stems and a generous sprinkle of salt. Saute 2 minutes. Add chard leaves and cook, turning the greens as they wilt and collapse (but leaving some greens slightly undercooked), about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Serve right away.