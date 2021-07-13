Swiss chard is one of the most bountiful veggies of summer, cropping up in gardens and farmers markets around the United States. This simple, 15 minute side dish lets the nutritious veggie shine with a quick saute along with crushed garlic. Serve it with eggs for breakfast, grilled steak or tofu, or anything else you can dream up. Rainbow chard is particularly pretty.
Ingredients
- 2 bunches fresh Swiss chard, 16 ounces total, well rinsed and patted dry
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil or bacon fat
- 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 2 large cloves garlic, crushed
- Kosher salt
Directions
Step 1: Trim tough ends from chard stalks. Use a paring knife to remove stalks, then slice stalks crosswise into ½ inch pieces. Roll up leaves and slice crosswise into ½ inch wide ribbons.
Step 2: Heat a large nonstick skillet until hot. Add 2 tablespoons oil or bacon fat, then thinly-sliced onion; sauté until onion is soft, about 3 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves crushed garlic, the chard stems and a generous sprinkle of salt. Saute 2 minutes. Add chard leaves and cook, turning the greens as they wilt and collapse (but leaving some greens slightly undercooked), about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Serve right away.