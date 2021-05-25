  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Grilling & Barbecue Guide
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Grilling & Barbecue Guide
5
3 ratings

Mayo Grilled Salmon

May 25, 2021 | 11:45am
By
It's foolproof.
Mayo Grilled Salmon recipe
Katherine Martinelli / The Daily Meal

For the most attractive presentation, skinless salmon is served bone side (as opposed to “skin side”) up. Grill roughly 8 to 10 minutes total, flipping once, for 1-inch fillets. Salmon is done when an instant read thermometer registers 140F or when the interior is just becoming opaque. You can use the tip of a knife to separate flakes at the fillet’s thickest part to check doneness.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
447
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Grilled Chicken, Salmon, Zucchini and More of the Top-Searched Grilling Recipes in Every State
Pasta Recipes Like Grandma Used to Make
Salmon Recipes Perfect for Summer

Ingredients

  • 4 (5-ounce) salmon fillets, preferably skinless
  • Mayonnaise as needed (about 1/4 to 1/2 cup)
  • Salt as needed
  • Pepper as needed
  • Freshly lemon slices as needed (optional)
  • Parsley, minced, as needed (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat grill. Season bone side of salmon fillets with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Brush or spread mayonnaise in a thin layer over both sides.

Step 3: Place fillets bone side down on grill grate directly over medium hot coals. Grill for 4 to 5 minutes, then flip and grill the other side to preferred doneness, about 4 more minutes.

Step 4: Remove fillets to a warm platter to rest 3 to 5 minutes. While fillets rest, squeeze lemon over. Garnish fillets with optional minced parsley and serve immediately.

Tags
cook
cooking ideas
easy salmon recipe
grilled salmon
grilling
grilling and barbecue
mayo
mayonnaise
salmon
salmon recipe
summer
summer grilling
best grilling recipes
grilled salmon recipe
easy grilled salmon