Step 1: Preheat grill. Season bone side of salmon fillets with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Brush or spread mayonnaise in a thin layer over both sides.

Step 3: Place fillets bone side down on grill grate directly over medium hot coals. Grill for 4 to 5 minutes, then flip and grill the other side to preferred doneness, about 4 more minutes.

Step 4: Remove fillets to a warm platter to rest 3 to 5 minutes. While fillets rest, squeeze lemon over. Garnish fillets with optional minced parsley and serve immediately.