For the most attractive presentation, skinless salmon is served bone side (as opposed to “skin side”) up. Grill roughly 8 to 10 minutes total, flipping once, for 1-inch fillets. Salmon is done when an instant read thermometer registers 140F or when the interior is just becoming opaque. You can use the tip of a knife to separate flakes at the fillet’s thickest part to check doneness.
Ingredients
- 4 (5-ounce) salmon fillets, preferably skinless
- Mayonnaise as needed (about 1/4 to 1/2 cup)
- Salt as needed
- Pepper as needed
- Freshly lemon slices as needed (optional)
- Parsley, minced, as needed (optional)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat grill. Season bone side of salmon fillets with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Brush or spread mayonnaise in a thin layer over both sides.
Step 3: Place fillets bone side down on grill grate directly over medium hot coals. Grill for 4 to 5 minutes, then flip and grill the other side to preferred doneness, about 4 more minutes.
Step 4: Remove fillets to a warm platter to rest 3 to 5 minutes. While fillets rest, squeeze lemon over. Garnish fillets with optional minced parsley and serve immediately.