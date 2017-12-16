Noma 2.0 is scheduled to open in 2018, and when tickets for the first three months of the year went on sale in November, they sold out in 24 hours. The tickets for the opening night of Noma 2.0 sold out in just half an hour, but now there’s a chance to win a table for two on opening night, and chances start at just $10. More on Noma These Hotels Still Have Tickets to Noma Mexico

Noma 2.0 was initially meant to open in December 2017, but that was delayed after builders at the site discovered an ancient stone wall buried in the ground under the restaurant. Archaeologists had to inspect the site, which pushed the opening date back to 2018. Now the restaurant is scheduled to open its doors on February 15.

Chef and owner René Redzepi is giving away an all-expenses-paid reservation for two on opening night as part of a raffle to benefit his food nonprofit, MAD. The winner and a guest will be flown to Copenhagen for the opening night of Noma. The prize includes the meal, flights and accommodation, and a tour of Noma’s fermentation lab and test kitchen.

Would-be Noma diners can enter the raffle on Omaze, and the more a person donates, the bigger their chances of winning. For $10, a person gets 100 entries. For $25, a person gets 250 entries. Some of the higher donation levels come with benefits, too. For example, a $500 donation gets a signed cookbook and 5,000 entries into the raffle. Here’s our list of the 101 best restaurants in Europe for 2017.