  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Skillet Sauce Chili

September 29, 2020
Pull out your skillet to make a great chili
Courtesy of McCormick

If you haven't used your cast-iron skillet in a while, pull it out to make this chili that will cook beautifully with the skillet sauce. 

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
397
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Cast-Iron Skillet Recipes You Didn’t Know You Could Make
The 15 Absolute Best Chili Recipes for National Chili Month
Chili Wars: 10 Chili Recipes from Every Region

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 1 package of McCormick® Chili Skillet Sauce
  • 1 can of kidney beans, drained
  • 1 can of petite diced tomatoes, undrained

Directions

Brown ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in Skillet Sauce, beans and tomatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat to low.

Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until heated through.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving397
Total Fat24g36%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein26g52%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.7%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium57mg14%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus296mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium686mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20%
Sodium485mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water210gN/A
Zinc5mg49%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
ground beef
tomatoes
kidney beans
Skillet sauce chili