Skillet sauce chili

September 29, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
If you haven't used your cast-iron skillet in a while, pull it out to make this chili that will cook beautifully with the skillet sauce.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 1 package of McCormick® Chili Skillet Sauce
- 1 can of kidney beans, drained
- 1 can of petite diced tomatoes, undrained
Directions
Brown ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.
Stir in Skillet Sauce, beans and tomatoes. Bring to boil; reduce heat to low.
Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until heated through.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving397
Total Fat24g36%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein26g52%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.7%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium57mg14%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus296mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium686mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20%
Sodium485mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water210gN/A
Zinc5mg49%