4.5
2 ratings

Zucchini Tomato Chile Cornbread

July 29, 2021 | 2:14pm
Savory, spicy and sweet
Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Need something easy to add to an otherwise mundane menu? Or something simple to take to a potluck, cookout or another social occasion? What you need is a good quick bread. They’re called quick breads because they’re quick to make, at least compared to yeast-risen breads, and they fall halfway between cake and bread.

This recipe is by Robin Mather was originally published in The Chicago Tribune

Ready in
55 m
25 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
291
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter plus more for pan
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 large meaty tomatoes, such as roma
  • 1/2 Cup buttermilk
  • 1 large zucchini (about 10 ounces), to yield about 2 cups grated
  • 1 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon each: baking powder, chile powder
  • 3/4 Teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 Cup medium-grind cornmeal

Directions

Step 1: Position a rack in the middle of the oven; heat to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-by-8-inch baking pan.

Step 2: Dice the 2 tomatoes. Salt generously and place them in a sieve; let drain, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3: Melt ½ cup butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Whisk in 2 eggs and 1/2 up buttermilk.

Step 4: Grate 1 zucchini. Add to bowl with butter mixture; stir until well blended. Stir in diced tomatoes.

Step 5: Sift 1 1/4 cups flour, 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda into a separate bowl. Whisk in 1 teaspoon chile powder and 1 cup cornmeal. Add zucchini mixture; fold just to blend. Transfer batter to prepared pan; smooth top.

Step 6: Bake bread until golden and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan, 10 minutes. Remove from pan; let cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.

