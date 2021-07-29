Step 1: Position a rack in the middle of the oven; heat to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-by-8-inch baking pan.

Step 2: Dice the 2 tomatoes. Salt generously and place them in a sieve; let drain, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3: Melt ½ cup butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Whisk in 2 eggs and 1/2 up buttermilk.

Step 4: Grate 1 zucchini. Add to bowl with butter mixture; stir until well blended. Stir in diced tomatoes.

Step 5: Sift 1 1/4 cups flour, 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda into a separate bowl. Whisk in 1 teaspoon chile powder and 1 cup cornmeal. Add zucchini mixture; fold just to blend. Transfer batter to prepared pan; smooth top.

Step 6: Bake bread until golden and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan, 10 minutes. Remove from pan; let cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.