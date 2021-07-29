Need something easy to add to an otherwise mundane menu? Or something simple to take to a potluck, cookout or another social occasion? What you need is a good quick bread. They’re called quick breads because they’re quick to make, at least compared to yeast-risen breads, and they fall halfway between cake and bread.
This recipe is by Robin Mather was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter plus more for pan
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 large meaty tomatoes, such as roma
- 1/2 Cup buttermilk
- 1 large zucchini (about 10 ounces), to yield about 2 cups grated
- 1 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Teaspoon each: baking powder, chile powder
- 3/4 Teaspoons fine sea salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1 Cup medium-grind cornmeal
Directions
Step 1: Position a rack in the middle of the oven; heat to 350 degrees. Butter an 8-by-8-inch baking pan.
Step 2: Dice the 2 tomatoes. Salt generously and place them in a sieve; let drain, 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 3: Melt ½ cup butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Whisk in 2 eggs and 1/2 up buttermilk.
Step 4: Grate 1 zucchini. Add to bowl with butter mixture; stir until well blended. Stir in diced tomatoes.
Step 5: Sift 1 1/4 cups flour, 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda into a separate bowl. Whisk in 1 teaspoon chile powder and 1 cup cornmeal. Add zucchini mixture; fold just to blend. Transfer batter to prepared pan; smooth top.
Step 6: Bake bread until golden and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan, 10 minutes. Remove from pan; let cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.