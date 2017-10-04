Wood Grilled Adobo Squash Taco

Using gloves, remove the seeds and stems from the chilies. In a medium sauce pot, heat the oil to approximately 350 degrees. Add the guajillo chilies and fry approximately 30 seconds, then remove to a bowl of water. Repeat with the other chilies. Place all the ingredients above in a blender and purée until smooth.

Heat a medium sauté pan until hot and carefully pour in the adobo (be careful because it splatters). Cook for a few minutes and remove from the heat and cool. This can be stored in the refrigerator for at least a week.

Prepare squash: Cut the squash in half lengthwise. Clean the inside, removing the seeds and fibers. Rub the adobo on the inside and outside of each half and season of each with salt and pepper. Heat a grill (preferable wood burning) and grill the squash until it’s soft and nicely browned. Cool and slice into quarter-inch slices.

To assemble tacos: Line up six corn tortillas. Place a thin layer of Daiya cheese on each tortilla and top with the adobo grilled squash in a single layer. Top with a little more cheese. Heat a griddle to medium high heat or alternately you can do them one or two at a time in a sauté pan. Add the oil to the griddle and place the tortilla, cheese side up. Let heat until the cheese just begins to melt, approximately 45 seconds and carefully flip over. Cook another 45 seconds or until the cheese has turned light brown. Remove the tacos, drizzle some LA VICTORIA® Brand Red taco Sauce Medium on top and place a small mound of arugula in the center and fold into a taco shape.