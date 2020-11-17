Winter Greens and Butternut Squash Gratin

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Peel the squash with a vegetable peeler; cut crosswise into 1/4-inch slices.

Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the kale; cook until just tender, about 5 minutes.

Drain well in a colander; squeeze out any excess water.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the garlic and greens.

Cook until the greens are slightly wilted, 3-4 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Place half the sliced squash in a large buttered gratin dish; season with salt and pepper.

Combine the nutmeg, allspice and thyme in a small bowl.

Spoon the kale over the squash; sprinkle with half the seasoning mixture.

Top with remaining squash; sprinkle with remaining seasoning.

Pour 1 cup cream over the gratin; cover with foil.

Bake 25 minutes.

Remove the foil; press down on the squash with a spatula to compress.

If it seems dry, add remaining 1/2 cup cream.

Cover; bake until the squash is soft when pierced with a knife, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the breadcrumbs and cheese in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Decrease the oven temperature to 375 degrees.

Remove the foil from the gratin dish; sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over the squash.

Dot with the butter; bake, uncovered, until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool before serving, 10 minutes.