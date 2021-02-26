Winter Couscous

Step 1: In a medium bowl, place 3/4 cup couscous. Set aside.

Step 2: In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup chicken broth (or vegetable broth or water) to a boil over high heat. Pour it over the couscous. Tightly cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let stand, undisturbed until the couscous is tender and flaky, about 5 minutes. Gently fluff the couscous with a fork.

Step 3: In a small bowl, whisk together the zest of 1/2 an orange, 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1 teaspoon maple syrup and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4: Pour the dressing over the warm couscous. Add 1/3 cup dried cranberries, 1/3 cup roasted cashews (or other nuts) and 2 thinly sliced scallions, and toss again. Serve warm or at room temperature.