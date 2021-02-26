Winter Couscous

This couscous goes with any winter meal. The citrus adds flavor and warmth, and the dried fruit is a hint of sweetness to the comforting and filling side dish. Can be doubled. —Elizabeth Kurtz
This recipe is by Elizabeth Kurtz and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups couscous
- 1 Cup chicken broth, vegetable broth or water
- Kosher salt, to taste
- Grated zest of 1/2 an orange
- 2 Tablespoons orange juice
- 1 Teaspoon maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/3 Cup dried cranberries or craisins
- 1/3 Cup roasted cashews, coarsely chopped (or other toasted nut of your choice)
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1: In a medium bowl, place 3/4 cup couscous. Set aside.
Step 2: In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup chicken broth (or vegetable broth or water) to a boil over high heat. Pour it over the couscous. Tightly cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let stand, undisturbed until the couscous is tender and flaky, about 5 minutes. Gently fluff the couscous with a fork.
Step 3: In a small bowl, whisk together the zest of 1/2 an orange, 2 tablespoons orange juice, 1 teaspoon maple syrup and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 4: Pour the dressing over the warm couscous. Add 1/3 cup dried cranberries, 1/3 cup roasted cashews (or other nuts) and 2 thinly sliced scallions, and toss again. Serve warm or at room temperature.