Whole Kimchi (Tongbaechu Kimchi)

This kimchi uses napa cabbage and a tasty paste to create the traditional Korean side dish

This is a traditional way to make kimchi. It not only looks quite beautiful but is great because you can pull the cabbage out and chop it to the size you’d like. You can make lovely perfectly layered squares, or chop it finely for adding to another dish. It’s up to you. Pulling it from the vat whole is … memorable, I think.

Adding raw seafood, such as oysters, is common, particularly on the southern tip of South Korea, which makes sense, being near the ocean. If you decide to add seafood, because you are adding it raw and it’s going to ferment, make sure it’s fresh and of high quality. Clean it in a salt water bath and drain before using. The seafood is best added to small batches that you’ll ferment in the fridge and eat up pretty quickly. — Sharon Flynn, author of Ferment for Good

Preparation time: 2 hours

Fermentation time: 3+ days

Equipment: Large crock or jar, your chosen lidding system