Whole Grain Pizza Dough

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, soften 1 tablespoon yeast in 2 tablespoons warm water, about 5 minutes.

Step 2: Once the yeast is dissolved, add the remaining 1 cup of warm water, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 tablespoon oil and 2 cups whole wheat flour, beating with a wooden spoon until dough becomes too hard to manipulate.

Step 3: Turn the dough out onto well-floured surface and knead in the remaining flour (1/2 cup to 1 cup) as necessary to make a smooth dough. Knead for 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 4: Place dough in an oiled bowl and turn it so the entire surface is greased. Cover with a cloth and let rise in warm spot for a minimum of 2 hours and a maximum of 10 hours.

Step 5: When ready to assemble the pizza, punch down the dough and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes to make handling easier, then divide in half and shape.

Step 6: Bake at 425 F for 15 to 20 minutes.