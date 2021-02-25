This whole grain pizza dough is a great canvas for all sorts of toppings—try it with creamy havarti and mushrooms, or pineapple, bacon and barbecue sauce.
This recipe is from American Wholefoods Cuisine by Nikki and David Goldbeck (Ceres Press, 2006). This recipe was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon yeast
- 1 Cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Teaspoon honey
- 1 Tablespoon oil (such as canola)
- 2 1/2 to 3 cups whole wheat flour
Directions
Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, soften 1 tablespoon yeast in 2 tablespoons warm water, about 5 minutes.
Step 2: Once the yeast is dissolved, add the remaining 1 cup of warm water, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 tablespoon oil and 2 cups whole wheat flour, beating with a wooden spoon until dough becomes too hard to manipulate.
Step 3: Turn the dough out onto well-floured surface and knead in the remaining flour (1/2 cup to 1 cup) as necessary to make a smooth dough. Knead for 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 4: Place dough in an oiled bowl and turn it so the entire surface is greased. Cover with a cloth and let rise in warm spot for a minimum of 2 hours and a maximum of 10 hours.
Step 5: When ready to assemble the pizza, punch down the dough and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes to make handling easier, then divide in half and shape.
Step 6: Bake at 425 F for 15 to 20 minutes.