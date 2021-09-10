The perfectly portioned dessert for any get-together, these blondies are a take on decadent brownies, made with white chocolate and macadamia nuts. Paired with vanilla ice cream, these tiny treats are a great end to any day.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 2 large eggs
- 2 Cups best-quality white chocolate, in 1/2-inch chunks
- 1 Cup chopped macadamia nuts (lightly salted)
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In a bowl, mix together 2 1/2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Step 3: In the large bowl of an electric mixer, beat 2 sticks (1 cup) softened unsalted butter until light, about 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in 1 1/2 cups cups packed dark brown sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla until creamy. Beat in 2 large eggs, one at a time, until light.
Step 4: On low speed, beat in flour mixture until incorporated. With a spoon, stir in 2 cups white chocolate chunks and 1 cup chopped macadamia nuts.
Step 5: Pour into a 13-by-9-inch baking pan; spread smooth. Bake until edges start to pull away from sides of pan, about 30 to 35 minutes.
Step 6: Cool on wire rack. Cut into small squares.