Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In a bowl, mix together 2 1/2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: In the large bowl of an electric mixer, beat 2 sticks (1 cup) softened unsalted butter until light, about 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in 1 1/2 cups cups packed dark brown sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla until creamy. Beat in 2 large eggs, one at a time, until light.

Step 4: On low speed, beat in flour mixture until incorporated. With a spoon, stir in 2 cups white chocolate chunks and 1 cup chopped macadamia nuts.

Step 5: Pour into a 13-by-9-inch baking pan; spread smooth. Bake until edges start to pull away from sides of pan, about 30 to 35 minutes.

Step 6: Cool on wire rack. Cut into small squares.