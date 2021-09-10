  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

White Chocolate Macadamia Blondies

September 10, 2021 | 9:34pm
For a special day, or any day
White Chocolate Macadamia Blondies recipe - The Daily Meal
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune

The perfectly portioned dessert for any get-together, these blondies are a take on decadent brownies, made with white chocolate and macadamia nuts. Paired with vanilla ice cream, these tiny treats are a great end to any day.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
15 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
290
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Chocolate Cookie Recipes
The Best Chocolate Dessert Recipes
Deliciously Decadent Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 Cups best-quality white chocolate, in 1/2-inch chunks
  • 1 Cup chopped macadamia nuts (lightly salted)

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In a bowl, mix together 2 1/2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Step 3: In the large bowl of an electric mixer, beat 2 sticks (1 cup) softened unsalted butter until light, about 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in 1 1/2 cups cups packed dark brown sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla until creamy. Beat in 2 large eggs, one at a time, until light.

Step 4: On low speed, beat in flour mixture until incorporated. With a spoon, stir in 2 cups white chocolate chunks and 1 cup chopped macadamia nuts.

Step 5: Pour into a 13-by-9-inch baking pan; spread smooth. Bake until edges start to pull away from sides of pan, about 30 to 35 minutes.

Step 6: Cool on wire rack. Cut into small squares.

Tags
baking
bars
best recipes
Blondie
chocolate
dessert
dessert bar
Easy
kid friendly
last minute
Macadamia
nut
nuts
potluck
quick
white chocolate
after school snacks
White Chocolate Macadamia Blondies