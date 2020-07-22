White Chocolate Chai Snickerdoodle Cookies

July 22, 2020 | 6:03pm
This flavor harmony is almost too good not to try. If you like chai tea, you might just love these cookies.
Courtesy of Krusteaz
Ingredients
- 1 package Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
- 1 large egg
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 Teaspoons instant ground espresso powder (optional)
- 1 Cup white chocolate chips
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F. Stir together the cookie mix, egg, butter, spices and espresso powder together until dough forms, hand kneading if necessary. Fold in the white chocolate chips.
Scoop the dough into small balls and roll the cookie dough balls in the cinnamon sugar topping from the box.
Place balls 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes or until the edges are light golden brown.
Cool 5 minutes and remove from cookie sheet.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving179
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein2g3%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A36µg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium27mg3%
Fiber0.1g0.4%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Folic acid9µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.1%
Phosphorus35mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium70mg1%
Sodium70mg3%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%