White Chocolate Chai Snickerdoodle Cookies

Heat oven to 375°F. Stir together the cookie mix, egg, butter, spices and espresso powder together until dough forms, hand kneading if necessary. Fold in the white chocolate chips.

Scoop the dough into small balls and roll the cookie dough balls in the cinnamon sugar topping from the box.

Place balls 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes or until the edges are light golden brown.

Cool 5 minutes and remove from cookie sheet.