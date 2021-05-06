White bean hummus has a lighter, creamier consistency than a traditional garbanzo bean recipe. It's delicious drizzled with olive oil and spread over crusty bread or pita.
This recipe is by Aphrodite Papadopulos and Sarantis Boutsikos, owners of My Big Fat Greek Restaurant in Dania Beach, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
This recipe has been scaled back for home cooks but feel free to scale further by cutting ingredients in half, if desired.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup whole garlic cloves
- 2 Cups extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
- 4 (15-ounce) cans Northern white beans, drained and rinsed well
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 Cup water, plus more if needed
Directions
Step 1: In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, combine 1/2 cup whole garlic cloves, 1 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste. Process until combined and smooth.
Step 2: Add 4 (15-ounce) cans drained and rinsed Northern white beans. Process until smooth.
Step 3: Add remaining 1 cup olive oil and 1/2 cup water and process until combined. Check consistency and add more water if needed. Makes about 8 cups.