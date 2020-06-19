  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Western Burgers

June 19, 2020 | 1:26pm
No buns about it!
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

These burgers get a West Coast twist by adding California's favorite, avocados, to the mix and substituting a lettuce wrap for the bun. Throw on some hot sauce if you're feeling extra spicy.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
390
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons chopped onion
  • 2 Teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 4 butter, romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • 1 avocado, sliced

Directions

Combine ground beef, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill,  covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Place each burger on lettuce. Evenly top with onion, tomato and avocado. Wrap lettuce around burgers.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving390
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated10g48%
Cholesterol81mg27%
Protein21g42%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A26µg3%
Vitamin B122µg100%
Vitamin B60.6mg44.5%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K19µg15%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)63µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)63µg16%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus225mg32%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium694mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.7%
Sodium155mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water177gN/A
Zinc5mg47%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
burgers
grilling
best summer recipes