These burgers get a West Coast twist by adding California's favorite, avocados, to the mix and substituting a lettuce wrap for the bun. Throw on some hot sauce if you're feeling extra spicy.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped
- 2 Teaspoons chopped onion
- 2 Teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 butter, romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 1 avocado, sliced
Directions
Combine ground beef, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Place each burger on lettuce. Evenly top with onion, tomato and avocado. Wrap lettuce around burgers.