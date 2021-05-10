Step 1: Cover the bottom of a spring form pan with parchment paper, or line a round cake pan with plastic wrap (drape the wrap over the sides so that you can lift the pie from the pan when it's ready).

Step 2: Let 3 cups lime sherbet soften at room temperature for 10 minutes, then spread around the perimeter of the pan (creating the watermelon "rind"). Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 45 minutes.

Step 3: Next, add a ring of "white" using 2 cups softened lemon sorbet, and refreeze.

Step 4: Stir 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips into 3 cups softened blood orange gelato, then fill the center with the mixture.

Step 5: Freeze the entire dish until firm, about 6 hours. Slice the pie into wedges with a hot knife and serve.