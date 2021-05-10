  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Watermelon Pie

May 10, 2021 | 6:07pm
Try this frosty fruit look-alike
Watermelon Pie recipe - The Daily Meal
FamilyFun Magazine/MCT

Serve up an unexpected fruity treat. This "watermelon" wedge is made from three flavors of frozen goodness and chocolate chip "seeds" too yummy to spit out.

This recipe is by FamilyFun Magazine and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
7 h and 30 m
7 h and 30 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
227
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Refrigerated Pie Crust Recipes That Aren't Pie
Classic Pie Recipes
25 Springtime Pie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups lime sherbet (or other green-tinted frozen dessert)
  • 2 Cups lemon sorbet (or other white-tinted frozen dessert)
  • 3 Cups blood orange gelato (or other red-tinted frozen dessert)
  • 1/3 Cup mini chocolate chips

Directions

Step 1: Cover the bottom of a spring form pan with parchment paper, or line a round cake pan with plastic wrap (drape the wrap over the sides so that you can lift the pie from the pan when it's ready).

Step 2: Let 3 cups lime sherbet soften at room temperature for 10 minutes, then spread around the perimeter of the pan (creating the watermelon "rind"). Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for 45 minutes.

Step 3: Next, add a ring of "white" using 2 cups softened lemon sorbet, and refreeze.

Step 4: Stir 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips into 3 cups softened blood orange gelato, then fill the center with the mixture.

Step 5: Freeze the entire dish until firm, about 6 hours. Slice the pie into wedges with a hot knife and serve.

Tags
best recipes
blood orange
chocolate chips
cooking with kids
dessert
frozen
frozen desserts
gelato
kid friendly
lemon
lime
Melon
pie
sherbet
sorbet
summer
watermelon
family friendly
Watermelon Pie