watermelon basil kiss

Combine the sugar and hot water in a sauce pan over medium high heat. Bring to a vigorous boil to create simple syrup.

After sugar is completely dissolved, cool and then put in fridge to chill.

Place the cubed watermelon, lemon juice and lime juice in a blender and puree until smooth.

Strain the puree through cheese cloth or a fine-mesh strainer. Discard the pulp.

In a glass pitcher, combine cooled simple syrup, the puree and 6 basil leaves.

Add four cups of cold water and stir.

Serve in a short tumbler over ice cubes.

Before garnishing, give the basil leaf a quick, hard smack in the palm of your hand and then place on top of the ice cubes to release the fragrant aroma.

Note: Mixture will last up to three days in fridge. Always stir mixture before serving over ice.