watermelon basil kiss

Blend watermelon with, lemon juice, lime juice and a lot of sugar and add some basil leaves for a nice, summery aroma to an already summery drink.
This recipe is courtesy of Kirsty Sinclair, Aloha Bars Maui.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Cup natural or organic brown cane sugar
- 1 Cup hot water
- 4 Cups watermelon, seeded and cubed
- 1 Cup fresh lemon juice (approximately 6 lemons, Meyer lemons preferred)
- 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice (approximately 2 large limes)
- 12 plump basil leaves, divided
- 4 Cups cold water
Directions
Combine the sugar and hot water in a sauce pan over medium high heat. Bring to a vigorous boil to create simple syrup.
After sugar is completely dissolved, cool and then put in fridge to chill.
Place the cubed watermelon, lemon juice and lime juice in a blender and puree until smooth.
Strain the puree through cheese cloth or a fine-mesh strainer. Discard the pulp.
In a glass pitcher, combine cooled simple syrup, the puree and 6 basil leaves.
Add four cups of cold water and stir.
Serve in a short tumbler over ice cubes.
Before garnishing, give the basil leaf a quick, hard smack in the palm of your hand and then place on top of the ice cubes to release the fragrant aroma.
Note: Mixture will last up to three days in fridge. Always stir mixture before serving over ice.