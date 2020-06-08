  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Watermelon Basil Kiss

June 8, 2020
Add basil to this watermelon mocktail for a taste of summer
Watermelon Basil Kiss

Courtesy of Kirsty Sinclair/Aloha Bars Maui

Blend watermelon with, lemon juice, lime juice and a lot of sugar and add some basil leaves for a nice, summery aroma to an already summery drink.

This recipe is courtesy of Kirsty Sinclair, Aloha Bars Maui.

Ready in
16 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
204
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Cup natural or organic brown cane sugar
  • 1 Cup hot water
  • 4 Cups watermelon, seeded and cubed
  • 1 Cup fresh lemon juice (approximately 6 lemons, Meyer lemons preferred)
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice (approximately 2 large limes)
  • 12 plump basil leaves, divided
  • 4 Cups cold water

Directions

Combine the sugar and hot water in a sauce pan over medium high heat. Bring to a vigorous boil to create simple syrup.

After sugar is completely dissolved, cool and then put in fridge to chill.

Place the cubed watermelon, lemon juice and lime juice in a blender and puree until smooth.

Strain the puree through cheese cloth or a fine-mesh strainer. Discard the pulp.

In a glass pitcher, combine cooled simple syrup, the puree and 6 basil leaves.

Add four cups of cold water and stir.

Serve in a short tumbler over ice cubes.

Before garnishing, give the basil leaf a quick, hard smack in the palm of your hand and then place on top of the ice cubes to release the fragrant aroma. 

Note: Mixture will last up to three days in fridge. Always stir mixture before serving over ice. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving204
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar49gN/A
Protein0.8g1.7%
Carbs53g18%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin C27mg30%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium19mg2%
Fiber0.6g2.4%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium16mg4%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.5%
Phosphorus17mg2%
Potassium172mg4%
Sodium10mgN/A
Sugars, added42gN/A
Water339gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%
